Nicole Graham Picture: Sibusiso Ndlovu/African News Agency (ANA)

Durban - The Democratic Alliance (DA) on Tuesday said it welcomes the reports that corruption charges have been laid against eThekwini Mayor Zandile Gumede and Councillor Mondli Mthembu. Mthembu is a member of EXCO and Chair of the Human Settlements and Infrastructure Cluster.

Gumede was seen at the Durban Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday morning, where she was expected to face corruption charges.

"The fact that this only happened after the election- whilst contractors and municipal officials have already been arrested in cases that implicate both Gumede and Mthembu - is a clear indication of a deal that was struck to save face for the ANC," said a statement from the DA in eThekwini, which was issued by Councillor Nicole Graham, DA Leader- eThekwini.

"The DA have been calling for Gumede’s axing for some time. Her reign at the helm of eThekwini has been characterized by poor performance, maladministration and corruption," added the statement.

"Her actions in promoting MK veterans from grade four to grade ten caused the most crippling municipal strike Durban has seen in years. Tens of thousands of residents were left stranded without electricity, water and refuse collection. The ANC refused to recall Gumede, and have defended her tooth and nail."

"Both the chemical toilets and the waste management investigative reports implicate Gumede and Mthembu."

The DA said it will eagerly await the charges and progress of the matter.

"The residents of eThekwini deserve clean, effective and accountable government- not politicians who are stuffing their own pockets," said the statement.

"Zandile Gumede is not capable or deserving of leading eThekwini, and the ANC have let this city down by allowing such an incompetent person ascend to the top job. It’s time that her, Mthembu and those who have worked with them face the fullest might of the law."

African News Agency (ANA)