ANC councillor shot dead in Umlazi home
Durban - AN ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality was gunned down at his Umlazi home on Tuesday afternoon.
In a statement late on Tuesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the murder of ward 84 councillor Bhekithemba Phungula, saying his death would leave a "huge void".
“The fatal shooting of councillor Phungula came as a shock to all of us and it is sad that we have been robbed of such a valuable leader and a dedicated servant of the people,” Kaunda said.
"We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book and we plead with anyone who might have information, to come forward.”
Kaunda called on the community to assist the police in order to speed up investigations “so that culprits pay the price for heinous crime”.
Phungula’s office was torched in May 2016 after he was nominated to again stand as councillor for ward 84 in that year's local government elections.
KwaZulu-Natal province, home to eThekwini, has experienced a high number of political killings over the past decade – particularly of ANC councillors in the run up to local government elections - that former premier Willies Mchunu was prompted to launch a commission of inquiry into the murders.
The Moerane commission of inquiry into political violence that many of the murders were committed as a result of candidates jostling for election or re-election, particularly so they could gain access to lucrative state tenders.
Last month, an ANC councillor at the Mtubatuba local municipality was also shot dead. Philip Mkhwanazi was shot multiple times, allegedly by two unknown assailants.
- African News Agency (ANA)