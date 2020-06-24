ANC councillor shot dead in Umlazi home

Durban - AN ANC councillor in the eThekwini municipality was gunned down at his Umlazi home on Tuesday afternoon.

In a statement late on Tuesday, eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda condemned the murder of ward 84 councillor Bhekithemba Phungula, saying his death would leave a "huge void".

“The fatal shooting of councillor Phungula came as a shock to all of us and it is sad that we have been robbed of such a valuable leader and a dedicated servant of the people,” Kaunda said.

"We call upon the law enforcement agencies to leave no stone unturned to bring the perpetrators to book and we plead with anyone who might have information, to come forward.”

Kaunda called on the community to assist the police in order to speed up investigations “so that culprits pay the price for heinous crime”.