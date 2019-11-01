This means that South African entries for the 95th edition are officially closed and only foreign entries will be accepted until the quota is reached.
Entries opened on Monday and thus far, about 26000 entrants have been received.
Comrades Marathon Association (CMA) director Rowyn James said: “We have seen an unprecedented demand for entry into the Comrades Marathon. The rapid uptake of entries by our South African athletes has been phenomenal.”
However, he said entries that were postmarked October 30 would be accepted.