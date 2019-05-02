Durban - The eThekwini metro said on Thursday that it had sent special units to stop striking workers in municipal trucks from making their way to the city centre.

Hundreds of municipal waste service employees were gathering at city hall at the time of publication to continue a strike that started on Tuesday.

“We are preparing for the so-called municipal workers meeting that is to be held at city hall.

“We have had information that there are some trucks on the way to Durban. We have sent specialised teams to intercept those trucks,” eThekwini metro police spokesperson, senior superintendent Parboo Sewpersad, told African News Agency (ANA).

Sewpersad was unwilling to name the routes where the trucks would be stopped. “All I can tell you is that our specialised units have been deployed to intercept those trucks before they reach the city centre.”

There was a “strong police presence” at city hall, where the municipal union would later meet, Sewpersad said.

On Tuesday, hundred of workers gathered in the central business district, bringing the area to a complete standstill.

Dozens of trucks blocked entrances to the city centre as they settled near city hall. Rubbish was dumped from tipper trucks and set alight. By early evening, police were responding with stun grenades and rubber bullets.

Some workers have been on strike since last week, which led to water being cut off for days in certain areas. The city called the move “sabotage”.

On Wednesday, Workers’ Day, the area was quiet, with clean-up operations taking place.

The employees have been protesting the city’s unilateral employment of 53 uMkhonto WeSizwe Military Veterans in their unit at pay grades vastly higher than the rest of the rank and file staff.

Thursday saw the start of the annual ‘Africa’s Travel Indaba’ at the Albert Luthuli International Convention Centre, less than two kilometres from the city centre. Thousands of delegates, many international, are expected to attend the three-day event.

- African News Agency (ANA)