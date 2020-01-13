Police spokesperson Captain Nqobile Gwala said the two men had entered the men’s surgical ward and forced their way past security guards after pointing firearms at them on Friday. “It is believed that the man was killed in full view of other patients and hospital staff,” said Gwala.
Health MEC Nomagugu Simelane-Zulu said the patient, whose name has not been released as his family has yet to be notified, was being treated for gunshot wounds from a previous incident and had been transferred from King Edward VIII Hospital to Clairwood in late December.
“It is alleged that after shooting him, the suspects walked back to their vehicle and drove off. The security guards had tried to close the main hospital gate but the men threatened them and forcefully opened the gate themselves, before fleeing,” said Simelane-Zulu.
The MEC said she was shocked “at this brazen display of violence inside a healthcare facility”.