Their pleas, however, have apparently fallen on deaf ears, as the eThekwini Municipality responded saying the road did not meet the requirements for the implementation of speed humps.
Resident Lynette Chetty said two weeks ago a local 23-year-old law student died in hospital after succumbing to injuries sustained when he lost control of the car he had been driving on Simla Road. Chetty said the young man’s car crashed into a tree.
“The tree was uprooted, the driver was stuck inside his vehicle for four hours. People speed on this road all the time. We need speed humps so lives can be saved, even if they put some at the beginning and the middle of the road,” she said.
Another resident, Stanley Padayachee, said the road was also used by trucks and taxis and needed speed humps. He said the community had been calling for speed humps on this road since May.