Durban - Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw is expected to stand trial in the Durban High Court on Monday.
One year and one month after nine-year-old Miguel's decomposed body was found in a bush in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Ebrahim a close family friend and the last person to see Miguel alive will defend himself against the allegations.
In a two-page indictment, the State alleges that Ebrahim who lives in Longbury Phoenix occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home.
It further states that prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument.
"As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother," said the State in the indictment.