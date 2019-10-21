Miguel Louw's alleged killer goes on trial









Phoenix resident Mohammed Ebrahim, accused of kidnapping Miguel Louw, flatly denies any involvement in the boy’s death. African News Agency (ANA) Archives Durban - Mohamed Vahed Ebrahim the man accused of kidnapping and murdering Sydenham schoolboy, Miguel Louw is expected to stand trial in the Durban High Court on Monday. One year and one month after nine-year-old Miguel's decomposed body was found in a bush in Longbury Drive in Phoenix, Ebrahim a close family friend and the last person to see Miguel alive will defend himself against the allegations. In a two-page indictment, the State alleges that Ebrahim who lives in Longbury Phoenix occasionally lived at Miguel's home in Sydenham and performed odd jobs around their home. It further states that prior to the incident, Ebrahim and Miguel's mother had an argument. "As a result, the accused decided to kill the deceased in order to exact revenge on the deceased's mother," said the State in the indictment.

Ebrahim denied any involvement in the murder during his bail application and he remains in police custody.

Miguel was on his way home from school last year when he went missing.

It is alleged Ebrahim lured Miguel by buying him a meal at a fast food outlet and then took him to Phoenix, where he killed him.

When Ebrahim was arrested, he was found in possession of Miguel’s original birth certificate as well as Louw’s ID.

It is alleged that Ebrahim was had been in a romantic relationship with Miguel's mother. The state further believes that an argument between the two led him to take revenge on the mother and murder Miguel. Ebrahim has vehemently denied the allegations.

Daily News