Police probe Greyville drive-by shooting that left two men injured

Durban - Police are investigating the drive-by shooting of two men in Greyville on Wednesday night. Numerous Facebook posts have suggested the incident may have been taxi violence-related. However, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) provincial branch said it had not heard anything about the incident. Reports said two men were shot after three people had fired at the occupants of a car. Sounds of the gunshots echoed as far as Musgrave.

To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video Two men were shot while they were in their vehicle in Greyville on Wednesday night. Video Supplied.





Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said an attempted murder case was opened at Berea police station for investigation.

Mbele said at 9pm, Berea police went to the scene at Avondale Road in Greyville.

“On arrival, they were informed that two victims, believed to be in their late thirties, were in their vehicle when an unknown suspect driving a white vehicle opened fire, wounding them,” said Mbele.

She said the motive of the attack was unknown and the men were taken to hospital.

Leon Fourie, operations manager for Life Response 24/7, said paramedics arrived at the scene but the patients had been taken to hospital privately.

“We just know that it was two people that were shot and they were taken to hospital,” said Fourie.

Entrepreneur Mandla Gcaba said one of his cousins and another man were both injured in the shooting. However, they were puzzled about the reason behind the incident.

“We don’t know what happened and what is happening. We’re waiting for a report from the police to tell us what is happening,” said Gcaba.

Meanwhile, KwaZulu-Natal office manager Sifiso Shangase said Santaco had not heard anything yet.

“I’m happy you checked with us because other times when people are left injured, they always want to associate it with us,” said Shangase.

Ward councillor Ernest Smith said from what he understood it may or may not have been taxi- related, but the police were still investigating.

Smith appealed to anyone who might have witnessed the shooting to come forward and speak to the police.

Daily News