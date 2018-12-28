Durban - Several wanted suspects were nabbed in police operations in the last week. KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbele, said in Verulam, police arrested six men aged between 19 and 45 for various cases.

“Two suspects were arrested for two cases of murder that occurred in the Mount View and Hazelmere areas. The arrests come after a 40-year-old woman was found dead in a ditch with multiple head injuries at the Hazelmere area on Boxing Day,” she said.

Mbele said a 45-year-old suspect was arrested and charged for murder.

In Mount View, a 33-year-old male was allegedly hit with a beer bottle on the head and was taken to hospital where he died on arrival. Police arrested a 19-year-old suspect and he was charged for murder

“Other suspects were arrested for different cases of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and rape in Waterloo. All the arrested suspects will appear in the Verulam Magistrates Court on December 28,” Mbele said.

She added that similar operations were conducted by the KwaMbonambi police where four suspects aged between 18 and 31 were arrested for various cases of murder, assault with an intent to cause grievous bodily harm and rape.

“Two suspects aged 18 and 22 were arrested for the alleged murder of an 18-year-old male at Mabhuyeni Reserve. In KwaSokhulu area, the victim was allegedly stabbed and injured, a 31-year-old suspect was arrested,” Mbele said.

She said a 26-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping the mother of his child.

He allegedly attacked the 20-year-old woman with a bush knife.

Mbele said the arrested suspects are due to appear in the Empangeni Magistrates Court.

Daily News