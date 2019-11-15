The Chairperson of the Board of Umgeni Water, Ziphozethu Gabsie Mathenjwa. Picture: Motshwari Mofokeng/African News Agency(ANA)

Durban - The biggest supplier of bulk water to residents in KwaZulu-Natal, Umgeni Water has allayed fear that its infrastructure may have been affected by the torrential rains that fell this past week, saying it has been able to supply water non-stop. According to Umgeni Water, since the beginning of this week’s torrential rains in parts of KZN, members of the Board of Umgeni Water have received numerous inquiries as to whether infrastructure operated by Umgeni Water had been affected by the downpours.

In a statement on Friday, the Chairperson of the Board of Umgeni Water, Ziphozethu Gabsie Mathenjwa, said: “I can state confidently that Umgeni Water’s critical infrastructure for water abstraction, treatment and delivery has generally remained unaffected and intact despite heavy rains received over the past six days. This has enabled Umgeni Water to continue to deliver an uninterrupted supply of water to its seven customers. Therefore, consumers have been able to receive water despite the inclement weather conditions that were experienced.

“Umgeni Water is in state of readiness to respond promptly to any challenges that may occur if the rains continue unabated. We have skilled repair and maintenance technicians available at all times to ensure that the organisation’s rapid response and supply continuation strategy is implemented effectively in the event of supply interruption or failure occurring,” Mathenjwa said.

“The infrastructure Umgeni Water manages, operates and maintains is both resilient and of high quality and is, therefore, able to withstand difficult weather conditions. As is evidenced, potable water and wastewater services provision by Umgeni Water continues to perform at optimum which is a tremendous relief for customers and consumers.”