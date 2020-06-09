KZN premier to visit schools in Durban to monitor reopening

DURBAN - KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala was due to visit schools in Durban on Tuesday to ascertain whether they were adequately prepared to protect students and staff from Covid-19 infection.

Like their counterparts elsewhere around South Africa, grade 7 and 12 learners in the province returned to class on Monday for the first time since mid March, when schools were closed nationwide to avoid transmissions of the novel coronavirus.

The grades have been prioritised because the seventh year learners are transitioning to high school next year, while grade 12 students are preparing to write their final school exams at the end of 2020.

KwaZulu-Natal has to date recorded 3,175 cases of Covid-19, or 6.2 percent of the national tally, according to the department of health.

On Sunday, basic education minister Angie Motshkega said schools were 95 percent ready to reopen, but the National Professional Teachers' Organisation of South Africa (NAPTOSA) said the number “does not add up” for KZN.