The Grade 12 prisoners at Westville prisoners who sat down for the last National Senior Certificate exam on Tuesday said they were optimistic about the future ahead.
Although currently behind bars, they said they have a bright future ahead of them.
The final paper (English Paper 3), taken by 23 candidates, was off to a smooth start, commencing on time.
Speaking to the Daily News during KZN Education MEC Kwazi Mshengu's visit, excited matric candidates said they were ready for their final exam.
In total, 42 inmates wrote exams in the province.