Durban - The Durban University of Technology student who was shot dead during province-wide protests in Tuesday was killed for demanding free education, the EFF Students Command said. The DUT student, who cannot be named as the parents were yet to be informed, died at a Durban hospital after being shot during a protest on Tuesday.

DUT confirmed his death earlier on Tuesday.

The EFFSC said the student was an active member of the student movement and paid tribute to him by saying ‘Rest in Peace guerilla’ on Twitter.

EFFSC national spokesperson Mangaliso Sambo said on Twitter that the student was killed for demanding free registration for university students during the province-wide protests.

“[He] was shot dead during the student mass meeting at DUT demanding free registration and free education ultimately.

ANCYL provincial chairperson Kwazi Mshengu has called for calm and restraint from students, following the death of a DUT protesting student on Tuesday.





“[He] sadly becomes the second student after Katlego Monareng of TUT Soshanguve to die in the brutal hands of private security and police brutality on campus for fighting for students genuinely,” said Sambo.

The KZN ANCYL provincial chairperson, Kwazi Mshengu, said the league was saddened by the loss of life.

“We think that under no circumstances should we allow a situation where there is loss of life. We understand that there has been a confrontation between the EFFSC and the security on this (DUT) campus, but we want to appeal to everyone exercise restraint, and exercise caution,” said Mshengu.

He said students were raising genuine issues and said there should have never been a loss of life while doing so,” he said.

Mshengu urged students to “keep calm and focused, exercise restraint even under circumstances of provocation”.

The EFFSC meanwhile, called for a national shutdown in solidarity with the slain student.

