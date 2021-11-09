10 tech and non-tech skills to kickstart a career in Artificial Intelligence

Artificial Intelligence (AI) has become a buzzword in not just the IT industry, but every sector imaginable. Given its huge potential, it’s not surprising that AI is among the most sought-after skills by employers and employees alike. AI exists as a broader concept, and an amalgamation of human intelligence with machines. To begin, one needs to have an in-depth knowledge of data science and statistics, and basic knowledge of data processing and software engineering. It also requires a strong combination of technical as well as non-technical skills.

According to Lakshmi Mittra, VP and Head at Clover Infotech, some of the important technical and non-technical skills required are: Tech skills to build a career in artificial intelligence (AI) 1. Computer programming: One of the fundamental skills to have is the ability to program. Computer architecture, optimization algorithms, data structures, trees, and graphs are just some of the subjects that one would need to be well-versed with.

2. Statistics and probability: At the root of data science is statistics. This is a core part of AI and ML (Mechanical Learning), and having a working knowledge of probability concepts including conditional probability, Markov models, Bayesian principles, and more. 3. Data modeling: A strong skill that can help in AI is data modelling. It is used extensively in AI to handle pattern recognition and datasets classification. 4. Strong understanding of Unix tools: AI professionals are required to have a strong understanding of Unix tools, their functions, and how to best use them since most AI processing will take place on Linux-based environments.

5. Efficiency in distributed computing: Majority of the AI jobs require programmers to deal with large volumes of data, which cannot be processed effectively using a single machine. 6. Design and software: Although on record this may seem like the most irrelevant skill for the AI aspirants to have, still they need to develop this skill set as the ultimate product will be developed in the form of a software only. Non-tech skills to build a career in artificial intelligence (AI)

1. Communication Skills: Just like any other job, AI jobs require professionals to be good communicators. In addition to having technical know-how, AI aspirants need to communicate innovative ideas effectively to their teams. 2. Collaboration: For an AI professional, it is necessary to effectively collect data and convey the information in a comprehensible manner to the team. 3. Marketing skills: No matter how good your idea or project is, it will not sell itself. Being able to market your ideas is crucial to succeed in the AI space.