3 ways to teach children about giving back and being charitable

Charity involves giving money, clothes, or time and effort to those who need it. It is done without expecting something in return. Lead by example. Look for volunteering opportunities in your community. Talk about giving as a family. As parents we want our children to become upstanding and kind humans. That means teaching them kindness, sharing, and helping them become generous adults who give to causes they care about.

According to Hayley Cordaro of Boy Scouts of America, studies have shown that giving promotes happiness, even in young children. “The positive reinforcement a child receives when giving is an integral factor in the cognitive-behavioural connection that children need to become healthy, caring adults,” says Hanson. Hanson encourages parents not to push their children to give more time or money than they want to. At the end of the day, it’s nice to say, “Maybe my child will change the world one day.” And then you think: How can I help my child become someone who really might do just that?