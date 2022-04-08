5 free and budget-friendly weekend activities to entertain your children

Looking for a fun weekend with the children? Fear not, there are indoor and outdoor activities you can try with your family and children over the weekend on the budget. Here are 5 fun weekend ideas to help you:

Play, walk at the Green Point Urban Park, Cape Town Green Point Urban Park has an expansive play area, including jungle gyms, water features and nests to climb in, plus an area where you can teach them about the region’s flora in the Biodiversity Garden or experience a thrilling walk through a labyrinth. The park is open from Monday to Sunday, 7am to 7pm Price: Free entrance Visit birds in a sanctuary, Cape Town Intaka Island is a child-friendly nature reserve with seven natural habitats, 120 bird species living in the park and 212 indigenous plants. The sanctuary is open from Monday to Sunday, 8am to 7pm. Cost: R26 for adults, R16 for children (under 12) and R16 for pensioners.

Gold Reef City, Gauteng Johannesburg’s most famous entertainment complex offers a combination of fun, fantasy and history. There are restaurants, souvenir stores – and you can even order a sepia photograph of the family dressed up in 19th-century clothing. Cost: R550 for a family ticket (2 adults and 2 kids under 16). Children under 3 years gain free entry. Gold Reef City is your one-stop-shop for a thrilling family vacation for young and old. KwaZulu-Natal Sharks Board, uMhlanga The Natal Sharks Board is the only organisation of its kind in the world. It services 320km of coastline in KwaZulu-Natal with shark nets and drumlines so that swimmers and sunbathers on the beaches are safe. Visitors can enjoy displays of lifelike replicas of sharks, fish and rays, as well as an educational audiovisual presentation and a dissection of a shark. It’s a great family outing and educational too. For more information, call 013 566 0400. Floradale Nursery, East London Floradale Nursery in East London is home to a variety of garden plants and accessories, as well as a selection of cafés, restaurants and stores that make it ideal for a family outing. This child-friendly Country Bumpkin Restaurant has its own kids’ playroom, fresh deli items and beautiful local crafts. Or you can stop off for refreshments, including delicious teas at Brady’s Café. If you want to celebrate a birthday, you can even hire the Jumble Rumble Kids Party Venue. For more information, call 043 748 2420.

