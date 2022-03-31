5 reasons why your child SHOULD play video games

Whether your children should play video games, and how much time they should spend on them is a topic that’s been debated for years. Some parents suggest games should be scrapped while others prefer their kids to play every now and then. Children will always be drawn to games and in this digital age it stands to reason that video games hold great appeal for modern kids. And while gaming has downsides, there are surprising benefits, too. Below are five reasons why video games should be part of your children’s upbringing.

It boosts problem-solving skills - One of the top reasons video games can be beneficial is that they teach children how to deal with problems in the game - whether it's figuring out how to find clues or how to beat an opponent to reach the next level. Gaming requires players to process a whole lot of information at once which teaches them how to handle problem solving with ease. This is by far more productive than allowing them to sit around and watch cartoons all day! It teaches them how to handle losing - Video games are known to be more challenging as you progress in the game, and there will definitely come a time when losing in the game happens on a regular basis. But this isn’t necessarily a bad thing as it allows them to process losing in a healthy way. The important lesson here is that they’ll realise that losing is a part of the game and that the only way to overcome it is to learn from their mistakes and to apply the lessons learnt. It encourages socialising - Those days of kids sitting in their rooms playing video games all day without socialising with anyone is considered ancient history compared to how gaming works today. These days, many of the video games need to be played online and in teams. This allows children to strategise and communicate with their friends while playing. Many games also have a huge social media presence where kids from all over the world share tips and discuss the latest gaming updates.

Use gaming as a way to bond - Gaming is a great way to bond with the family, especially if you’re in a competitive household! There are a range of games that you can enjoy as a family, such as FIFA 22 for the sports mad, which is available on both PlayStation and Xbox. Tip: If you don’t have thousands on hand to fork out for a new game console, Teljoy has a range of gaming consoles available on a month-to-month subscription. In other words, you pay an affordable monthly amount and after a predetermined number of months you can choose to take ownership of the console, or alternatively you can upgrade it to the newest model or even cancel at any time if you no longer need it (or if the competition is getting a little too hot!). It improves hand-eye coordination - Another great reason why video games have proven to be a huge success is the fact that it allows your kids to improve their hand-eye coordination. This alone has helped many surgeons who depend on these senses to improve their work while in the operating room. Even if your children are healthy, good hand-eye coordination is an invaluable skill to have growing up. When figuring out how much time your children should be playing video games, there are a few things to consider. Be a part of the process, so that you can check they’re playing age-appropriate games. Keep the gaming console in a common area of the house, and also pay attention to games being played on phones. Limiting time spent on video games could be influenced by factors such as if your child becomes overly consumed by them, or has mood swings or difficulties shutting down after playing games.

