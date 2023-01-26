A new chance to improve your matric results

The Department of Basic Education is inviting learners who want to rewrite their matric exams to apply for a rewrite. The class of 2022 matric qualifies to write a second national exam (previously called supplementary exams) in the year immediately after their matric final.

Story continues below Advertisement

The supplementary examination in February/March has been phased out and is no longer available. A new exam is available during May/June where candidates can improve their results. Candidates can only register for subjects that they were registered for in any previous November exam.

The closing date for application for 2022 is February 8. The Department of Basic Education says candidates who feel they need a re-mark may apply at the prescribed fee for the re-mark of their exam scripts. Registration can be done at either the school or district office in the province or online at www.eservices.gov.za (all instructions appear on the reverse side of the Statement of Results).

Story continues below Advertisement

The closing date for applications is February 3 for both manual applications and online applications. Candidates who do not qualify to write the June NSC exam must re-enrol for the NSC as a full-time repeater candidate at a school without delay, provided that the candidate is younger than 21 years of age. Candidates need to enrol for seven subjects (including life orientation) and have to comply with all SBA requirements.

Story continues below Advertisement