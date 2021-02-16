A new R77 million state-of-the-art school unveiled in Katlehong

THE Gauteng Education Department is set to improve the standard of education in townships so children do not have to travel to schools that are far from their residence.

On Monday, Gauteng MEC for Education Panyaza Lesufi, Premier David Makhura, Infrastructure Development MEC Tasneem Motara and Ekurhuleni mayor Mzwandile Masina officially handed over the R77 million state-of-the-art Abram Hlophe Primary School, Ekurhuleni, to the community of Katlehong.

The new school is named after Abram “Buddy” Hlophe, a former pupil at Katlehong High School. Hlophe later became a community and political activist who fought for educational facilities to be brought closer to the townships but was killed in Katlehong in 1992.

Lesufi said by rebuilding the school, the Gauteng Provincial Government aimed to counter the mentality that African children did not deserve the best in education.

“Our children must not come out of informal settlements to go to informal schools,” he said.