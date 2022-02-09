Advice: How students can succeed in 2022

For many students who previously relied on university and college accommodation, dining halls, health care and technological infrastructure, the pandemic has presented a struggle for access to basic requirements of survival such as food, health-care support (both mental and physical) as well as the higher-level requirements for study, such as laptops, data and textbooks.

“The drivers behind student success are holistic and multifaceted. There are strong correlations between mindset, overall well-being, academic progression, and long-term fulfilment within their chosen careers. Our research suggests that the most crucial drivers behind student success can be distilled into four primary factors: financial stability, emotional support, academic progress, and grit. We refer to these as the Thrive Drivers,” said Cara-Jean Petersen, student engagement manager at Feenix.

One such student is Banele Msimang, a B. Nursing graduate at UWC who received his certification earlier this year after reaching his R48 000 target through online crowdfunding during Feenix’s year-end campaign. Msimang is an inspiring exemplar of what these values can achieve.

During 2015 he lived on the streets of Durban where he resorted to sleeping in cold lecture halls and bathing in public toilets, all the while dodging police and campus security as he studied towards his diploma in biotechnology.