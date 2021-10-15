All you need to know about bursary applications

The struggle to secure funding for higher education has landed most students standing in unemployment queues trying to get a job while others keep their eyes out for bursary opportunities.

For those who have a great academic record, but are financially unable to foot the bill for your tuition, a bursary may be the best way of securing that funding. Bursaries are often awarded to matric learners who will be pursuing qualifications at universities or colleges the following year. They are also awarded to university or college students who are already in their undergraduate post-graduate.