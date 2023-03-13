Bantu Holomisa, Black Coffee Foundation pledge money for Eastern Cape rural schools

To help towards fixing the state of Eastern Cape rural schools, including eradicating pit toilets, United Democratic Movement (UDM) leader, General Bantu Holomisa and the Black Coffee foundation have donated money to fix school infrastructure and get rid of the primitive toilets. World-renowned DJ Black Coffee’s foundation has donated R1 million to Eastern Cape (EC) rural schools to build proper toilets.

The donation was prompted by the devastating news of a four-year-old schoolgirl from a primary school in Glen Grey whose body was discovered inside a pit toilet after her mother raised the alarm when she failed to return home on Monday. The KwaZulu Natal (KZN) born superstar, whose real name is Nkosinathi Maphumulo and who grew up in Mthatha in EC, has embarked on a journey of ensuring that the pit toilets are eradicated. South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi has congratulated Maphumulo on his move to fix pit toilets in the province. “Good move Black Coffee,” he said.

On the other hand, Holomisa has pledged R100 000 to Nyanisweni Senior Secondary School in Bizana in the Eastern Cape to fix its buildings, broken windows and add on stationery. He said he visited the school on an awareness campaign against gender-based violence on Thursday and saw its disheartening state. “This school gets over an 80% matric pass rate every year,” he said. This year, the school enrolled approximately 1 300 learners.

Holomisa also encouraged members of the public to join him in ensuring that schools were well taken care of. The issue of pit latrines and school infrastructure has been a problem in many provinces, especially in rural areas, as they pose health problems and a danger to the learners. [email protected]