Behind the mask: Is wearing a face mask causing your acne?

Wearing a face mask can result in the skin’s pores becoming clogged, which can cause pimples to form. The warm environment of the mask also promotes the growth of bacteria on the skin, which can lead to an acne flare. Unfortunately, we need to wear a mask to prevent the spread of Covid-19. A mask also triggers a host of skin problems for children and teens, including acne, irritation, rashes, and chafing behind the ears. School going children are the most affected, as they need to keep the masks on for eight hours or longer if they have after school activities.

“Fortunately, you and your family can take some key steps to prevent and treat these problems, making mask-wearing much more comfortable,” says Dr Sadaf Hussain, an attending dermatologist at Boston Children’s Hospital.