Bishops Old Diocesans Union (ODU) and Citadel launch a new foundation

In an event that was held last night, Citadel, the wealth management specialists, have partnered with Bishops ODU (Bishops alumni) to launch the Invest in our Future Foundation (IIOFF) which will offer financial support to Bishops matriculants to pursue tertiary education.

“The school currently assists 10% of boys at Bishops College with full or close to full bursaries and another 3% benefit from some form of financial assistance for their education. It’s important that these learners feel they have options for assistance when they leave school too,” says Wilbur van Niekerk, chairperson of the ODU.

There are other bursaries and scholarships in place for Bishops learners to complete their schooling. The school has witnessed some of these young men faltering after they leave school and, until now, there has been no formalised programme in place to support them in their studies. Citadel and the ODU will be working to fill this gap and empower these young men to realise their dreams.

“Education is very close to our hearts as we believe it’s one of the most effective ways to make a sustainable difference in society. Making this kind of difference is the goal that anchors the work we do through the Citadel Philanthropy Foundation,” said Citadel CEO Andrew Möller.

Möller further added: “Beyond providing seed funding towards financial support for school leavers, Citadel has also committed to more holistic support, by providing dedicated coaches and mentors, holiday work experience, and other forms of support to ensure the programme enables the making of well-rounded graduates.”

“Our philanthropic efforts are carefully researched and structured, with long-term goals in mind. What is important to Citadel is that our giving is not about handouts. Rather, we believe in strategic and structured giving.

“Giving that is going to have positive long-term effects and ultimately allow the beneficiaries of our charitable efforts to be able to keep making a difference well into the future. Our partnership with the ODU is allowing us to continue this important work with the creation of the Invest in our Future Foundation, and we are proud to be the seed funders of this long-term initiative,” concludes Möller.

Citadel challenged and encouraged other companies and individuals to join the initiative and directed them to the ODU website, odunion.com, IIOFF page, for more information, or email [email protected]

