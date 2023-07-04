Bursary applications opened for Water and Sanitation department

Bursaries for matric learners who plan on pursuing studies in the water and sanitation fields next year can now apply to the Department of Water and Sanitation, which have opened applications for the 2024 academic year. The bursary application which will open for five months, from 1 July to 30 November 2023, targets learners with outstanding academic performance, financial need and the relevant skills set in the sector.

“Our bursaries are comprehensive. They cover full tuition fees, accommodation and food as per university guidance, books and stationery allowance and a monthly stipend,” said the Department’s spokesperson, Wisane Mavasa. Ayanda Mafunda, from Matatiele in Eastern Cape, was awarded a bursary from the department and graduated in 2011 from the University of Cape Town with BSc. Eng in Chemical Engineering (Honours). She currently works for the Department as a Candidate Engineer.

“The bursary I received from the Department is a once in a lifetime opportunity. It not only meant that I could focus on my matric studies without worrying about applying for additional funding or bursaries, but it also meant that for the duration of my tertiary studies, I would never have to be concerned about finances,” she said. Mafunda completed her National Senior Certificate with siix distinctions and was accepted to study at the University of Cape Town. Recently, she was part of a team that won the Wetskills Challenge during the United Nations Water Conference which was held in March this year in New York.

Through the bursaries offered to students, the Department then provides employment contracts during which the bursars get relevant workplace exposure and additional training until they are ready to register as professionals with their relevant professional bodies. For the 2024 academic year, the Department will consider applications only for first year students studying towards the following qualifications: – BSc/BEng in Civil; Mechanical and Electrical

– BSc in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences, – Environmental and Water Sciences – BSc (Hons) in Hydrology; Geohydrology; Environmental Management; Project Management, Environmental Sciences,

– Environmental and Water Sciences – National Diploma/BEng Tech in Civil Engineering, Mechanical Engineering; Electrical Engineering (Heavy Current). – Water Care, and Environmental Management

Bursary application forms can be sent by email to [email protected] For more information, students are encouraged to visit the Department’s website and official social media pages. The bursary programme targets previously disadvantaged and impoverished persons from poverty-stricken and rural communities. Students with disabilities are also encouraged to apply.