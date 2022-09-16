Calm restored in Alexandra after learner stabbed deputy principal

Alexandra - Calm has been restored in Alexandra after the stabbing of a deputy principal earlier this week. Gauteng Education spokesperson Steve Mabona said on Friday that the situation in Alexandra township was now under control following the stabbing of a deputy principal at Realogile High School on Wednesday.

He said the Department had managed to restore calm after chaos erupted at about five Alex schools, and learners mobilised a march following the stabbing of the deputy principal by a Grade 11 learner. The learner was called by the deputy principal to the office to address his bunking of classes. To the deputy principal’s shock, the learner stormed out of the office and returned with two pairs of scissors, and started chasing him and the school principal. "As the department, we can confirm that the situation is calm in Alexandra, learners are going to different schools today. In meetings that we held yesterday where learners were represented from all the affected schools, it was agreed that a petition will be submitted to the department with all grievances," Mabona said.

He added that the preliminary examinations will continue, "so we encourage learners to go to school, and also educators will be going to classes." Speaking to IOL, Mabona could not give details about what action was taken against the learner involved, but stated that a case had been opened. The police could not be reached for comment.