Celebrating National Reading Month by developing a love for books

In honour of Dr Seuss's birthday, National Reading Month is celebrated in March. The idea it to promote a love for reading and to develop communication and learning. Local author, artist and anthropologist, Ashling McCarthy, can identify with children who struggle to see the joy that reading offers.

Story continues below Advertisment

Founder of a non-profit in rural Zululand, McCarthy said learning to read was a personal challenge for her. "If you had asked me, as an eight year old, to consider how important reading would be to me in the future, I would have said, ‘not important, at all’ I found learning to read quite traumatic as it took me longer to ‘get it’ than my siblings, which made me feel stupid," she said. McCarthy explained that there were two, clear instances that changed her relationship with reading.

"I found a book with my name on it. A book set in Ireland, with the lead character named Ashling. To turn the pages and see my name in black and white was thrilling. The second moment was when a book made me feel emotions for a make-believe person. I sobbed my way through that book and empathised with the main character throughout. Her loneliness was my loneliness," she said. McCarthy said that when the youth realise the power of reading, from increasing imagination and boosting memory to living vicariously through others they may gain a sympathetic, even empathetic, understanding of their behaviour in various situations. Over the years, she has developed a true understanding of the real challenges faced by children who have little to no access to books aside from school textbooks.

Story continues below Advertisment

"Their ability to dive into new education programmes is hampered by their poor reading abilities and they struggle to use their imagination to solve problems with innovative solutions. If they haven’t seen it, it doesn’t exist. We experience first-hand that those children who visit the library regularly, progress the fastest," she said. McCarthy added that books are a portal to another world. "They offer new ways of thinking, living and being ... presented to us. The borders of our mind are suddenly breached, and possibility flows in," she added.

Story continues below Advertisment

McCarthy’s first book ‘Down at Jika Jika Tavern’, explores the role that belief and culture have on wildlife crime. To book a free, 1 hour talk (aimed at grade 10 – 12 learners) email [email protected] During her talk, McCarthy discusses the power of using creative writing to explore social challenges and also provides tips and advice for aspiring writers.

Story continues below Advertisment