As a student or new graduate, your very first job interview might seem particularly daunting. Even seasoned professionals may still struggle with this aspect of job-hunting. There is usually that one question in every interview that makes people squirm and feel unprepared. It's the time they expect to be confronted with some of the most difficult questions conceivable.

So, how do you go about answering these questions? Online education platform, Erudera.com asked ChatGPT some of the hardest interview questions and here is how it answered: Prove to me that you’re honest, in one minute. Here's an instance of a difficult interview question: an interviewer asked a candidate if they were honest, and the individual responded yes. The interviewer demanded that you prove it to me in one minute. The candidate was stunned and unable to respond to this difficult question.

Answers Proving one's honesty in just one minute can be a challenging task. Here's an approach the candidate could have taken to address the question: Provide an example: The candidate could quickly recall and share a specific situation where they demonstrated honesty. For instance, they could mention an instance where they admitted a mistake or took responsibility for their actions even when it was not convenient. Highlight personal values: The candidate could briefly express their personal values and principles, emphasising honesty as a core value. They can mention how they consistently strive to act honestly in their personal and professional lives.

Share references or testimonials: If applicable, the candidate could mention references or testimonials from previous colleagues, employers, or clients who have attested to their honesty and integrity. Openness to verification: The candidate can offer to provide contact information for individuals who can vouch for their honesty if the interviewer wishes to verify their claims further. What has changed in this room since you walked in? An applicant stepped into an office for a job interview and was asked a tough question regarding their greatest strength by the interviewer. The candidate stated that they pay close attention to detail.

As a result, the interviewer instructed the candidate to leave the office and return in five minutes. The interviewer then asked the candidate what had changed since the candidate initially entered the room. Answers The answer? The hands on the clock had moved. The answer given, that the hands on the clock had moved, is indeed one possible change in the room since the candidate first entered. However, it's worth noting that the question about what has changed in the room is somewhat subjective and open to interpretation. Different people may notice different changes or details.

Here are a few other possible changes that could have occurred in the room since the candidate first entered: Lighting conditions: The intensity or colour of the lighting in the room could have changed, such as the brightness of the overhead lights or the natural light coming in through the windows. Temperature: The temperature in the room could have changed, either due to the air conditioning system adjusting or other environmental factors.

Sound: The ambient noise level in the room could have changed, either becoming louder or quieter, or the specific sounds present in the background could have changed. Here's how you can tackle this question according to Chat GPT. Acknowledge the question: Start by acknowledging the question and expressing your understanding of what is being asked.

Provide a logical approach: Explain your thought process for estimating the number of stairs. You can mention that you didn't specifically count the stairs, but you can make an educated estimate based on common building standards. Consider typical building standards: Mention that most buildings generally have a standard height for each flight of stairs, such as around 7 to 8 inches (18 to 20 centimetres) per step. Additionally, mention that there's usually a landing or small platform between flights of stairs. Estimate the number of floors: Recall the number of floors you passed while making your way to the interview room. Multiply this number by the estimated number of steps per floor, taking into account the standard step height and any landings between floors.