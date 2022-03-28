Distance education provider Mancosa celebrates its first graduate of the Doctor of Business Admin programme

Magical moments were captured when Dr Emmanuel Jengwa defended his Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) thesis at Mancosa. It was the first DBA thesis to be defended at the institution. Dr Jengwa, who hails from Brakpan, Gauteng, undertook research and presented a thesis titled: “The design of an operational excellence strategy implementation model for growth in a Vuca environment” before a panel of international and national examiners, academics and management of a private higher education institution, Mancosa.

Dr Jengwa said that his DBA programme, from beginning to end, was an incredible journey. “The guidance, mentoring and supervision that I received from Mancosa made the burden of adult learning easier. I am grateful for this amazing achievement. My dream of becoming the first graduate of the Mancosa DBA programme came true.” Mancosa’s DBA programme has been designed for candidates who have completed a relevant Master’s degree and are looking to further develop their practical and theoretical knowledge of the principles that govern private and public sector organisations through research.

Mancosa principal Professor Magnate Ntombela said the milestone of a doctoral graduate is a gratifying one, as it demonstrates Mancosa’s commitment to societal development along the lines of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2030 as well as the search for innovative solutions needed for today’s challenges. “Dr Jengwa and his fellow students, who are soon to follow his example, showed resilience and worked hard to overcome challenges, especially during the pandemic,” he said. When encouraging those embarking on this journey, Dr Jengwa said: “You do not have to see the whole staircase. Just take the first step, keep your eyes on the prize and success and excellence is achieved not only by hard work but setting targeted goals, consistency, resilience, perseverance, determination and agility.”

