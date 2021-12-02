Mandatory jab policies remain on the cards at varsities, other institutions of higher learning

The Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) said they are still in consultations about Covid-19 mandatory vaccination policies. Despite some universities announcing their approval of the mandatory vaccination policy, public and private Technical Vocational Education and Training (TVET) colleges are still engaging on what should be done.

Spokesperson of the Department of Higher Education and Training, Ishmael Mnisi, said: “I am not aware if the government have approved the mandatory vaccination policy for the universities that have (been) announced, but what I know is that they are still consulting around the matter.” On Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa announced the government would “undertake broad consultations on making vaccination mandatory”. The proposed higher institution mandatory vaccination policy requires that all staff, as a condition of being able to perform their duties, and students, as a condition of registration, provide acceptable proof of having been vaccinated against Covid-19.

Westwood college campus manager, Ntokozo Ngcobo said they hadn’t received any instruction from the department with regards to mandatory vaccination policy. “We take instructions from the department but for now nothing has been said. Should they instruct us to do so, we will follow the protocols because we don’t want our licence to be taken away,” he said. IOL contacted some of the public Tvet colleges. They said they couldn’t respond due to the sensitivity of the matter.