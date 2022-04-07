Underprivileged youth graduate as qualified pharmacists’ assistants

The director of Progressive Primary Health Care, Ntsiki Magwaza, said the organisation was passionate about developing the skills of young people to enable them to contribute to the country’s economy.

“We are proud of this achievement as these learners studied under very difficult circumstances of Covid-19. We are excited that they did not get discouraged by the challenges brought about by Covid-19 as they were on the front line. We hope that the skills that they acquired will assist them in their personal growth,” said Magwaza.

SBuys Academy training manager Jalia Meyer said the graduation would not have been a success without the support of stakeholders.

“On behalf of SBuys Academy I would like to thank you for the support that you have given all our learners and the precious time you offered them during their long hours of study, for that we salute you,” Meyer said.