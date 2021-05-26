DBE condemns fake news reports on school closures

The Department of Basic Education has condemned the spread of false announcements of school closures.

The DBE said it was aware of a manipulated image doing the rounds purporting to be an announcement from Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga.

“The false announcement makes the false assertion that schools will close from May 26 and reopen on June 28.

“The department wishes to dismiss this image as fake news and continues to urge members of the public to be vigilant and verify sources of information they read before sharing it on social media,” the DBE said.

The department further added that “this type of malicious content” is created with the intent to cause confusion and mislead the public.

“We condemn such actions in the strongest possible terms.

“The department will use credible media platforms to communicate should there be developments in the sector,” it said.

The fake news image shows the Motshekga on the national broadcast channel SABC news and with the caption written that schools will be closed until June 28.

With reports of a looming third wave of the Covid-19 pandemic there have been no talks of any school closures.

The 2021 academic year had already been delayed with the delay in the reopening of schools by two weeks.

Higher education institutions also had a delay in the reopening and academic year.

However, the DBE has suspended all contact sports at schools due to recent Covid-19 outbreaks at schools,the department said it was especially concerned of the outbreaks in the Gauteng province.

“This is a decision made by the Council of Education Ministers that has taken a decision to suspend all contact sports in schools with immediate effect

“Non-contact sport training in schools can continue provided that all social distancing, hygiene and safety measures are observed and that there is no physical contact between participants during training,” the DBE said.

IOL