Deadline looms for Western Cape parents to confirm final choice of school for 2023

Parents in the Western Cape have until June 17 to confirm their final choice for school for 2023. According to Western Cape Education Director of Communication, Bronagh Hammond, parents are now able to see the outcome of their application for the 2023 school year.

Story continues below Advertisement

Hammond explained that the 2023 admission process ended on April 15, and school governing bodies have since been applying their admission policies to determine placements for next year. "On May 27, the website was updated to show the outcome of the process to inform parents as to whether their applications were successful or not," she said. Hammond said parents could track their application status via https://admissions.westerncape.gov.za/admissions/login and select the name of the learner under 'Application Status', and it will inform them about the status of their application.

She said parents could then either confirm or withdraw their application. Once a parent has confirmed acceptance at a school, he/she must print and submit a copy of the application, as well as certified copies of the supporting documents, to the school within seven days of confirming on the system with the school or district office if they have not already submitted hard copies to the school. Hammond, once again, urged parents to take note of the June 17 deadline.

Story continues below Advertisement

"If they do not confirm a place by June 17, the system will automatically accept the first successful offer from a school on the system for them. If a parent has been unsuccessful at all the schools they have applied to and are notified of a successful placement after June 17, then they have three days to accept the place offered. If parents require support getting access to their profiles on the website, they can contact any of the officials listed on the website or their nearest district office," she added. The department said if a learner had not been accepted at a school, the parents are advised to first engage the school governing body to establish the reasons why the application was unsuccessful, get clarity on the admission process followed and to motivate for the application to be reconsidered.

Story continues below Advertisement

"Parents are advised to stay in touch with the school and request that the learner be placed on a waiting list as some places could still open, as parents confirm. We appeal to parents who have yet to apply for 2023 to do so immediately. Applications must be submitted to the district or directly to a school as the system is now closed for parents to capture their own application," Hammond said. She added that parents must please contact the district office urgently. "We need to ensure that as many learners as possible register this year so that we can plan appropriately to place all learners for 2023," Hammond said.

Story continues below Advertisement