DHET Minister unveils model aimed at strengthening learning across municipalities

Nzimande's two-day visit will expound on the model, which is a new planning model to institutionalise an integrated, district-based, development approach by government.

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande, is expected to visit the Zululand District this week as part of the District Development Model.

It is aimed at fast-tracking service delivery and ensuring that municipalities work together, and are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

The visit will consider among others the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation’s service delivery interventions in the region. These include the establishment of the University of Zululand campus at Ulundi; the Sector Education and Training (SETA) projects, the role played by TVET colleges and Community Education and Training in the district, Higher Health, the National Skills Fund and the Department of Science and Innovation projects.

Nzimande will be accomanied by the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works,MEC Jomo Sibiya, in his capacity as the Provincial District Development Model Champion, as well as Zululand District Municipal Mayor Cllr Thulasizwe Buthelezi and other Zululand local mayors.