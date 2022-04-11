Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, April 11, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

DHET Minister unveils model aimed at strengthening learning across municipalities

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande Picture : Simone Kley

Minister of Higher Education Blade Nzimande Picture : Simone Kley

Published 58m ago

Share

Minister of Higher Education and Training, Blade Nzimande, is expected to visit the Zululand District this week as part of the District Development Model.

Nzimande's two-day visit will expound on the model, which is a new planning model to institutionalise an integrated, district-based, development approach by government.

Story continues below Advertisment

It is aimed at fast-tracking service delivery and ensuring that municipalities work together, and are adequately supported and resourced to carry out their mandate.

The visit will consider among others the Department of Higher Education, Science and Innovation’s service delivery interventions in the region. These include the establishment of the University of Zululand campus at Ulundi; the Sector Education and Training (SETA) projects, the role played by TVET colleges and Community Education and Training in the district, Higher Health, the National Skills Fund and the Department of Science and Innovation projects.

Nzimande will be accomanied by the KwaZulu-Natal Human Settlements and Public Works,MEC Jomo Sibiya, in his capacity as the Provincial District Development Model Champion, as well as Zululand District Municipal Mayor Cllr Thulasizwe Buthelezi and other Zululand local mayors.

More on this

IOL

Related Topics:

higher educationuniversityBlade Nzimande

Share

hello
hello
hello
hello
hello