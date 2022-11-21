District Six high school aims for national heritage status

District Six’s Trafalgar High School, South Africa’s first high school for students of colour when it was established 110 years ago, has made an appeal to past students to write to the heritage body to support its application for national heritage status for the school. The school’s alumnus body, Trafalgar Alumni Association, lodged a formal application with the South African Heritage Resources Agency (SAHRA) in January for the school to be accorded national heritage status along with six other institutions with its roots in District Six.

The school has a significant position in the history of Cape Town and the Struggle against apartheid in South Africa. Its teachers were either jailed or banned, and students were imprisoned. The school has historically been at the forefront of protests against the government, particularly in the 1960s. Prominent community leaders in various fields are from Trafalgar High School, among them the late Dullah Omar, Judge Sera Desai, writer Alex LaGuma and trade union activist Rahima Moosa. The alumni body has to put forward a strong case to SAHRA to prove that the school has “qualities so exceptional, they are of national significance”.

Part of the approval process is for SAHRA to conduct public consultation within a two-month window, which started this month, where interested parties have an opportunity to support the application. Anyone who had or still has a connection with the school, is asked to email their views in support of the national heritage application to SAHRA before the end of the year. The Trafalgar Alumni Association says the more people who can respond to the appeal, the better the chances are of the application succeeding.

“We are hoping that as many ex-Trafalgarians as possible will respond, not only those living in Cape Town and elsewhere in the country but past students who have emigrated but still hold the school near and dear to their hearts. “For many of the ex-Trafalgarians, there is a very strong spiritual, emotional, and social connection with the school. Many were residents of District Six, and the only link they have left with the place they came from is our school building,” said Zarina Rahman of the alumnus body. Rahman said that thousands have passed through the school’s famous portals since it was established as the first high school for students of colour in 1912, and many have gone on to become leading lights in Cape Town and South Africa, and others have gone on to achieve international fame, including musician Abdullah Ibrahim (Dollar Brand) and ballet dancer Johaar Mosaval.

“The highly politicised school was at the forefront of the struggle against apartheid with rights activist Cissie Gool, international writer Alex La Guma, trade unionist Rahima Moosa and struggle lawyer Dullah Omar among a very long list in this group. Teachers and students were often jailed or banned,” she said. Other sites in District Six on the list being considered for national heritage status include the Moravian Church, Al Azhar Mosque, Zeenatul-Islam Masjid, Holy Cross, the Jewish Cemetry, Harold Cressy High and the Seven Steps. Ex-Trafalgarians who wish to support the proposal are asked to email [email protected] and [email protected] with “Trafalgar High National Heritage Status Support” in the subject line.