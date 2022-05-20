Durban school devastated by KZN floods appeals for help

A Durban high school is appealing for community assistance as it continues to rebuild after last month's devastating rains.
Brettonwood High School was badly hit by the April floods.
“Our school is situated in a valley and has a river running alongside. The river overflowed onto the premises, flooding and damaging all infrastructure in its wake, mainly on the ground floor. The fence surrounding the school has collapsed. Both school vehicles were flooded. The swimming pool and fields were filled and covered with mud.
“The archives room was flooded and all records destroyed. The water level reached a height of about 2 meters in the rooms on the ground floor, which included classrooms, the school hall and offices," explained principal Ellen Zizhou.
She said there was also extensive damage to desks, chairs and office furniture.
A call was made via a local community Facebook group, and those wanting to assist can contact Sue Jacobson on 083 777 8035.
Here is a list of what they need:
A4 and A3 reams of paper
Lever Arch files
Staplers
Punches
Hard cover books - 2 quire
Exam pads
Flip files
45 degree rulers
Large marlin compasses
Charts
Maps
72 Page exercise books
Whiteboard markers
Scissors
Rulers
Pens
Pencils
Pritt
Prestick
Buff Tape
Calculators
Learner desks
Learner Chairs
Teacher tables
Teacher Chairs
Office Chairs
Office Tables
Cupboards for filing
Trophy Cabinets
Sick room bed
