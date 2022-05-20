Durban school devastated by KZN floods appeals for help

A Durban high school is appealing for community assistance as it continues to rebuild after last month's devastating rains. Brettonwood High School was badly hit by the April floods.

“Our school is situated in a valley and has a river running alongside. The river overflowed onto the premises, flooding and damaging all infrastructure in its wake, mainly on the ground floor. The fence surrounding the school has collapsed. Both school vehicles were flooded. The swimming pool and fields were filled and covered with mud. “The archives room was flooded and all records destroyed. The water level reached a height of about 2 meters in the rooms on the ground floor, which included classrooms, the school hall and offices," explained principal Ellen Zizhou.

Learners and the Brettonwood High school staff took it upon themselves to help clean the school which is one of the schools that were badly flooded in the KZN Province. Picture:Tumi Pakkies/African News Agency(ANA) She said there was also extensive damage to desks, chairs and office furniture. A call was made via a local community Facebook group, and those wanting to assist can contact Sue Jacobson on 083 777 8035.

Here is a list of what they need: A4 and A3 reams of paper Lever Arch files

Staplers Punches Hard cover books - 2 quire

Exam pads Flip files 45 degree rulers

Large marlin compasses Charts Maps

72 Page exercise books Whiteboard markers Scissors

Rulers Pens Pencils

Pritt Prestick Buff Tape

Calculators Learner desks Learner Chairs

Teacher tables Teacher Chairs Office Chairs

Office Tables Cupboards for filing Trophy Cabinets

Sick room bed