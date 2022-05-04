DUT earns global rating on 2022 Times Higher Education World University Impact rankings

The Durban University of Technology (DUT) has been recognised for its impressive performance by the Times Higher Education (THE) World University Impact Rankings for 2022. Last Friday, it was announced that DUT had been ranked in the Top 601-800 category, out of 1406 institutions worldwide, in the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) Impact Ratings for 2022. The University featured in four of the 17 SDGs. For SDG 1 (No Poverty), DUT was ranked in the Top 201–300 group, for SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), DUT was listed in the Top 401-600, for SDG 6 (Clean Water and Sanitation), the University was ranked in the Top 201-300 globally and for SDG 17 (Partnerships to Achieve the Goal), DUT was ranked in Top 601-800 internationally. DUT was named in the top 26% of all 1406 rated universities for SDG 1 and SDG 6.

Professor Sibusiso Moyo, Deputy Vice-Chancellor: Research, Innovation and Engagement at DUT said this was the first time that DUT was participating in the SDG impact rankings. “The best scores were in SDG 1 and SDG 6 that aim to end poverty in all its forms everywhere and ensure access to water and sanitation for all respectively. The DUT Research and Innovation (R&I) Blueprint 2030, aligns DUT’s focus area to the SDGs, Agenda 2063, Provincial and National aspirations. However, these rankings speak more to other sustainability practices the University undertakes and not just the R&I areas,” Moyo said. He added that DUT’s student intakes and pool of those that are funded by the University, the alumni and practices that are aligned to sustainability and goals of creating a green campus, contribute to measuring DUT’s impact as part of the regional and global ecosystem.

“Congratulations to all our staff, students and partners on this performance which we expect to improve on in the next round,” Moyo said. DUT’s performance in the latest Times Higher Education World University Impact Rankings is testament to the teaching and learning, research and innovation that is supporting ENVISION2030 and the university’s commitment towards improving lives and livelihoods. In September 2015, the United Nations General Assembly adopted the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development that included 17 Sustainable Development Goals, supporting the principle of “leaving no one behind.” Earlier this year, DUT was ranked 112th in the world in the 2022 Times Higher Education Young University Rankings.

