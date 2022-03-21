Educating children today for jobs that don’t exist yet

We are in the midst of a seismic change in the world of work. We have seen tech disruption so far eliminate industries, transform others and usher in brand new ones. We expect emerging and evolving technologies to continue their innovation and disruption at an escalating pace. Advances in the early field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) are already showing the promise of the machine to diagnose illness, offer optimal legal solutions and compose music.

Principal of Koa Academy, Mark Anderson says: “This is why we named our school 'Koa', which is a type of tree. Koa wood is famous for being both strong and flexible, which is what we want for our learners - to grow into adults who are robust and flexible at the same time, and, therefore, adaptable in a fast-changing world. We want this for them academically, as well as socio-emotionally.” Parents are invited to join a conversation with Mark and Meg Bruyns, the founder of Fully Alive for an hour of Future of Work Webinar on Tuesday, March 1 (6pm to 7pm) to gain insights into how we need to be educating our ‘digital-native’ children for a different future of work. “It would be helpful for parents to understand that the transformation of work is not just driven by external factors such as the tech. There’s a people-driven change too. The young generations entering the workforce, and those preparing themselves for it. They want to experience how their work makes a difference in the world,” Anderson says.

During the webinar, he will be sharing information about the range of practical ways that Koa Academy is integrating the development of the skills that 21st Century employers prize most, with its IBE-accredited academic curriculum. Lifelong learning is something that Bruyns also feels strongly about. “For educators and parents, their quest is to know how to support the young generation in becoming intentional, lifelong, fearless learners. This develops the resilience, agility and adaptability that will help them succeed in our constantly changing world,” she said.

