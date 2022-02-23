Employment trends to shape and change 2022

The Covid-19 pandemic has transformed the workforce. To start, many employers now accept and even embrace remote and hybrid workplace models. The need for skilling and upskilling has also reached a new high, with recruiters on the lookout for skilled professionals. “It is also interesting to note that employee flexibility would be critical towards retaining talent in the future, and the Great Shuffle is a reinforcement of how the huge demand in the jobs market is opening the door for employees to select a career of their choice,” says Sekhar Garisa, CEO, Monster.com.

Here are 8 major employment trends for 2022 as per the Monster Annual Trends Report: 1. AI and Machine learning job demand estimated to grow With rapid tech adoption across industries and entirely tech-enabled sectors, the role of AI and Machine learning will only continue to grow in 2022.

2. Chatbots to empower customer support services To enhance customer support service. 3. Growth of FinTech in 2022

A positive outlook for talent demand in the sector. 4. Continued spike in IT talent demand It is encouraging to note that the IT industry is forecast to grow.

5. Big Data Analytics roles to witness huge demand Data Science, Cloud Computing, and Machine Learning roles captured most of the e-recruitment market. 6. Skilled manpower to be the future of the workforce

The top skills organisations are on the lookout for are data science, cloud computing, artificial intelligence, blockchain, and machine learning. 7. Sales professionals in demand The demand for sales professionals is estimated to increase especially in industries such as FinTech, Retail, E-commerce, and Social Commerce.