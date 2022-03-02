Everything you need to know about applying for a University of Cyprus scholarship

The University of Cyprus is offering 13 partial scholarships to non-EU citizens for full-time, on-campus Greek-taught undergraduates starting from September 2022. Please note, this excludes medical school and is for Bachelor degrees. This is what you need to know:

The scholarships offer 50% tuition fees discount to eligible students and are valid for four years. Prior to starting undergraduate studies, successful candidates are required to complete a one-year Greek language course at the UCY School of Modern Greek (at their own expense) to obtain a B2 certificate. For more details about the study programmes offered at the University of Cyprus, visit https://www.ucy.ac.cy/en/.

Who can apply? To be eligible for the scholarship, you must: - Not be a citizen of the European Union.

- Have a National Senior Certificate. - Have certificate of proficiency in Greek. - Have an official certificate of citizenship (copies of your ID or passport).

- Meet the admission requirements of the programme as defined by the UCY department: https://www.ucy.ac.cy/fmweb/documents/UndergraduateOffice/2021/KRITIRIA_GCE_Eng_12.2021.pdf Fields of Study Various fields of study are available at the University of Cyprus for bachelor’s programmes.

Please refer to the list of the study programmes offered by the UCY https://www.ucy.ac.cy/fmweb/en/programmes/undergraduate-programmes-of-study What the scholarship offers - Fifty-percent tuition fees;

- The scholarship is renewable per semester based on academic achievement. Successful scholarship applicants will have to make provision for living costs and all other related expenses not covered by the scholarship. The cost of living in Cyprus for students can be between €1 000 (about R17 000) and €1 300 a month. Application process

For further details regarding the undergraduate programme of study and application process, please contact the UCY Academic Affairs and Student Welfare Service at +357 228 94021 pr email: [email protected] Please note that the scholarship is offered by the University of Cyprus. Applicants are required to undertake their own research into programmes and institutions and are responsible for ensuring that the qualifications will be recognised in South Africa. No additional financial support will be provided by the Department of Higher Education and Training.