Failing matric is not the end of the road

It is important for learners to take the necessary steps to prepare themselves emotionally for the outcome of the 2022 matric results. The class of 2022 received their matric results on January 20. Some were happy that they made it, while others were stressed and worried about their poor results.

However, learners should not consider failing matric as the end of the road. Failing to qualify or afford university after matric may cause depression because that means career plans may have to change. Learners who did not achieve their expected results may experience disappointment and stress ahead.

When this happens, parents should step in and encourage them to seek help, or seek help for them, because not everyone can handle a stressful situation. Failing matric can be stressful, but parents can play an important role to soften the blow by supporting their children. Parents should let their children know that they still believe in them and they will always be there for them no matter what.

Disappointed and stressed learners should talk to someone they trust or seek professional help, especially if they are experiencing thoughts of suicide as a way out. Not getting the results you were expecting is not the end of the world, but it should be a wake-up call. There are various options to take after failing matric, such as matric rewrite.

Another alternative is to repeat Grade 12 to improve all the subject marks. It is important not to make any rash decisions. Don’t rush, take your time, weigh your options, don’t be influenced by friends or news headlines and make the right decision for your future.

After all, good things come to those who wait. Here are the toll-free emergency helplines where stressed learners can get help: SADAG – 0800 12 13 14