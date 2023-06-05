Independent Online
Fort Hare University exam hall and infrastructure allegedly set alight to halt exams

University of Fort Hare students can be seen burning tyres during the institution’s 100th celebration in 2016. Now students have torched some sections of the university. Picture Michael Pinyana/ANA Archives

Published 3h ago

Share

An exam hall and some parts of the University of Fort Hare were allegedly set alight by students on Sunday night, in an attempt to halt their mid-year exams.

Videos circulating on social media show some of the university’s infrastructure up in flames after a group of students had allegedly set fire to some parts of the campus a few hours before they were expected to sit for their mid-year exams this week.

According to reports and comments on social media, the students are said to be unhappy with the exam schedule as they claimed it was “too congested”.

However, the university said that exams will go ahead as planned.

The university has confirmed that the foyer of its indoor sports centre where exams are held, was destroyed by the fire, while furniture and a computer lab were vandalised. A nearby shop was reported as vandalised.

The university said that students and faculties were consulted about changes to the exam schedule weeks ago.

National spokesperson for the South African Union of Students (SAUS) Asive Dlanjwa said the alleged arson attack by students was “absolutely disgusting and brazen criminality”.

In a Twitter post this morning, Dlanjwa said that those responsible for the fire and vandalisation have committed a crime against the poor and working class.

“This is infrastructure meant to uplift and redeem our people from the clutches of poverty! Students must not harbour and protect these criminals, they must come forth with information, so that they can face the full might of the law,” he said.

Education

