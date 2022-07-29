Free State school fire leaves children without desks

Johannesburg - A fire at the Bluegumbush Secondary School in Qwa Qwa has resulted in the burning down of the school library, one office and three laboratory-turned-into classrooms. The school’s ablution block was also burnt.

While no injuries have been reported, the Free State Department of Education said police are investigating the matter as arson is suspected. In a statement released by the department on Friday, it is understood that the principal of the school was alerted to the fire by an alarm company at around 1am. The deputy principal and an assistant teacher arrived at the scene about 20 minutes later and tried to extinguished the fire before it spread to other classes or the administration block.

The blaze has now left at least 120 learners without desks. The school has 1 228 learners, 37 teachers and 18 classrooms. This is the second fire incident in the Thabo Mofutsanyane District, as another fire gutted the entire Intuthuko Katleho Secondary School in Vrede last week.

"We are deeply worried and we hope these incidents are not coordinated. The financial, educational and psychological implications to teachers and learners of having to lose their schools are too ghastly to contemplate," said Education MEC Dr Tate Makgoe. Makgoe called on community members to protect schools in the province against any form of criminality and vandalism. EDUCATION