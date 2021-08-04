Further your studies by applying for the Canon Collin Sol Plaatje scholarship

Canon Collins Trust, in partnership with Sol Plaatje Educational Project, is opening applications for the 2022 scholarship provide funding for up to a maximum of two years for a Master’s degree and three years for a PhD. The scholarships will only be awarded to those who study areas in Justice, which includes Climate Justice, Law, Economics and Politics and Education, which includes policy and practice. The third area is Humanities, which includes Literature, History, Anthropology and the Arts.

Applicants are urged to use their judgement in assessing whether to apply. But applications that clearly do not fall within these areas (for example, MBAs, medical sciences, sports sciences and applied sciences) will not be considered for an award. The trust said, in 2022, climate justice will be a priority. Climate Justice related scholarship applications may be in a science or applied science field as long as the application can demonstrate its relevance to climate justice-related matters. Applicants must:

be a national of, or have refugee status in, one of the following countries: Namibia, Zimbabwe, South Africa

be normally resident in one of the above countries

be in possession of a good first degree (minimum second class, upper division or equivalent) or about to graduate in the year of application

be studying or applying to study at a South African university Application Process When applications are open, you will be able to access the online application form here. You will find the instructions online when you start a new form. You will need:

Copy of degree certificates, if available

Certified academic transcripts

ID document (the following are acceptable: passport, birth certificate, driver’s license)

You may also need to submit:

Proof of refugee status, if applicable

Two recent payslips, if currently employed

PhD proposal if applicable. Criteria Academic Record and References Applicants should have a minimum of an upper second-class (merit) undergraduate or Honours degree and excellent references.

2. Future impact All applicants need to articulate how the scholarship and their studies will enable them to contribute to open and just societies in southern Africa. 3. Work Experience

We favour applications where there is a demonstrable continuity between applicant’s past study and career and their proposed course of study. 4. Leadership Competencies Canon Collins places a great deal of emphasis upon the leadership potential of individuals. Applicants will be asked to demonstrate how they have developed their leadership skills in the workplace, academia or in their personal life. Priority will be given to those who can describe an occasion/s in which they have used their skills to formulate a shared vision or strategy, build strategic relationships and networks, support peers and mentor others, and/or deliver results.