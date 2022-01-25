Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened newly built classrooms
The Gauteng Education MEC, Mr Panyaza Lesufi, opened a newly built block of classrooms at Bordeaux Primary School in Randburg on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
In a statement, these newly built classrooms will accommodate more than 350 pupils.
“This newly built structure demonstrates that the model of a decentralised budget for schools in high pressure areas, with credible SGBs which are capable of implementing such a project, is indeed working. We are excited that this project took about four months to complete and we hope all other upcoming projects will also not take long to complete,” said Lesufi.
According to the reports, hundreds of parents of unplaced pupils in Gauteng were struggling to find placement since the opening of schools.
The department revealed that since the opening of the Late Registration on January 12, 2022, they have placed 22 664 pupils. According to the statement, all Grade 1 pupils have been placed, and they are hopeful that the remaining 202 Grade 8 pupils in the Johannesburg Central will be placed by the end of January 2022.
“We wish to reiterate that, to deal with the pressure of placements in high-pressure districts, the department is investing in building more classrooms. An amount of R240 million that has been transferred to schools will assist with the construction of classrooms. Accordingly, these funds will enable the construction of 229 classrooms in identified primary schools and 270 classrooms in identified high schools,” Lesufi concluded.