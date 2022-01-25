Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi opened newly built classrooms

“This newly built structure demonstrates that the model of a decentralised budget for schools in high pressure areas, with credible SGBs which are capable of implementing such a project, is indeed working. We are excited that this project took about four months to complete and we hope all other upcoming projects will also not take long to complete,” said Lesufi.

According to the reports, hundreds of parents of unplaced pupils in Gauteng were struggling to find placement since the opening of schools.

The department revealed that since the opening of the Late Registration on January 12, 2022, they have placed 22 664 pupils. According to the statement, all Grade 1 pupils have been placed, and they are hopeful that the remaining 202 Grade 8 pupils in the Johannesburg Central will be placed by the end of January 2022.