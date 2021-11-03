Gauteng Social Development dept has bursary opportunities to offer

The Gauteng Department of Social Development is awarding bursary opportunities to financially disadvantaged students living in the province. The local department said the bursary opportunity is established to promote skills development and quality education.

The Covid-19 pandemic has seen the country’s economy plummet. Along with that, there have been business closures which result in job losses and some businesses have had to impose salary cuts to keep afloat. Students who were dependent on family income have had to seek other means to pay for higher education tuition, including seeking bursary opportunities. The Social Development bursary is for students going into the following fields:

Community Development

Financial Management

Demography and Population Studies

Clinical Psychology

Occupational Therapy The bursary covers: Registration

Tuition

Prescribed books

Study Material Requirements: Be a permanent Gauteng resident for at least a year prior to the application.

Be a South African citizen.

Currently studying or intend to study full-time in the mentioned fields.

Be accepted to study at a South African recognised institution. All youth are invited to apply.