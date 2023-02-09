Grade 12 learners vandalise school, set office alight in Limpopo

Johannesburg - A group of Grade 12 learners at Sefogole Sepeke Secondary School in Tshehlwaneng village, Limpopo, allegedly torched and vandalised the school on Tuesday, demanding a new agricultural sciences teacher. Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mike Maringa confirmed the incident to IOL, stating that they were aware of the incident that took place at the school.

According to Maringa, the Grade 12 learners torched one of the offices, demanding a new teacher for the subject. They smashed windows, broke doors, misplaced papers and destroyed lockers inside the office. He said no injuries of learners, teachers or school staff members were reported. The spokesperson added that the matter was reported to the police and investigations were under way.

He also mentioned that the mayhem at the school was settled and learners were back in class for their lessons. In January, R300 000 worth of new learning and teaching support materials (LTSM) were burnt at Gonyane Primary School in Mangaung when a petrol bomb was thrown into the school. Free State Education spokesperson Howard Ndaba condemned the incident.

“Attacks on children’s school facilities are unacceptable and can be a grave violation of children’s rights to education. “The school is a full section 21 status. A used petrol bomb was found next to the burnt stationery,” he said. In the Western Cape, 48 incidents of burglary and vandalism affecting 42 schools during the December and January period were reported.

