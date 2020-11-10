Grade 12 Past Exam Papers – Economics P1

These past papers, which are made up of questions and answers, have been compiled to give matrics a good idea of what the scope of the final examination will be. They are intended as a supplementary guide and not meant to replace the guidelines provided by educators.

Please note that there may have some changes in subject curricula from last year to this. All learners using this past paper are advised to refer any queries to their subject teacher.

To make studying easier, we have broken down the guides per subject.

Below are the Economics Paper 1 questions followed by the answers.