Head girl secures the attention of three UK universities

The feeling of excitement and anxiety will start to kick in as most matriculants are eager to be accepted in universities to study in their fields of choice. But not for Maluta Netshipale. The 2020/2021 Curro Serengeti Head Girl has secured the attention of three international universities. Netshipale has been provisionally accepted to study Cognitive Neuroscience and Psychology at the University of Nottingham, Psychological Sciences at the University of Liverpool and Biomedical Sciences at the University of Manchester.

Netshipale’s final choice of tertiary education provider comes down to her fascination with what makes us all human and how large a role the brain plays in our unique chemistry and make-up. “I want to understand what parts of us are inherent and what it is that we control. And from those parts that we control, how do we control them – through our brain or environmental factors?” she says. Once she has completed her degree, Netshipale wants to practice as a cognitive therapist or cognitive behavioural therapist. Her desire is to help people with mental disorders and mental issues and wants to enable them, through therapy, to live fulfilling and enjoyable lives.