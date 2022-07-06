Holiday boot camp offers children the chance to learn to code – from anywhere

According to computerscience.org, coding acts as a translator. Since computers do not communicate like humans, code converts human input into numerical sequences that computers understand. Once computers receive these messages, they complete assigned tasks, such as changing font colours or centring an image.

Edtech start-up Mindjoy is offering artificial intelligence (AI) boot camps during the school holidays. The holiday boot camps are based on an existing hackathon series that has seen the company host coaching sessions at several innovative schools.

Students will be immersed in a world of code during the three-day event, planned for July 12 to 14. This will allow them to learn with some of the most advanced AI technology in the world. Students are given “kid-shaped” problems – such as doing their homework – to solve and use technology to build solutions to the problems.

At the end of the sessions, Mindjoy’s coaches facilitate discussions with the learners during which they get to ask questions about the AI and share reflections.

Gabi Immelman, CEO and founder of Mindjoy, said: “We’ve had teachers remark how wonderful coding with Mindjoy is, not only because the learners get to experience co-creating with an AI, but because the challenges are open-ended. This allows the kids to explore, be curious and be creative, and also pushes them to think critically.”